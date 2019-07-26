College student finds dinosaur skull on paleontology dig

(WBRE/WYOU) — A college student made the discovery of a lifetime in the Badlands of North Dakota.

Harrison Duran teamed up with professor Michael Kjelland on a paleontology dig and discovered a triceratops skull. Experts say the bones date back to the late Cretaceous period, about 65 million years ago.

The pair are not sharing the exact location of the dig sites but believe more bones will be found there. They’ve named the dinosaur Alice after the landowner.

They say they plan to conduct more research on Alice and prepare the dinosaur for display.