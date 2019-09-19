Collecting History in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU) — The number of Hispanic people moving to Monroe County continues to grow every year.

The Monroe County Historical Association at the Stroud Mansion is hoping to collect some of that history of the Hispanic community from over the past fifty years for future research. Photojournalist Tom Gregory caught up with one of the organizers of the collection

Professor Stevens-Arroyo told us “If you’re like most people you say ahhh.. History I hate it! I’m put to sleep when I had it in school! We’re trying to make history come alive!”

“Just about the time that route 80 opens up in 1971, you also had a growing number of Latinos, people from Latin America who were looking for a job. What we decided to do was to gather all the things that they had collecting dust somewhere or other. So now we have a big box that’s going to be filled. We have mostly articles from the Pocono Record, programs, pictures and posters of different events that were celebrated,” he explained.

“It’s the button that opens up the future! It’s Flecha, stands for unity, progress and culture. So in this way, young people who have some interest in finding their roots who are Hispanic can discover that they have roots here too. There’s a second and even third generation of Latinos,” he noted.

“We’re looking at how people make history not looking at some great leader, a general who won a battle, a politician who won an election. We’re looking how people make choices, living important choices about bettering themselves and their families and how these accumulate and become a living force within the community,” he said.

If you have something that might be of historical interest to the collection you can drop it off at the Stroud Mansion along Main Street in Stroudsburg.

And in October join us for a special we are working on for Hispanic History month.