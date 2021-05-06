Collapsed road causes commute problems for Wayne County residents

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Briefcase in hand, vice president of Honesdale National Bank Brian Wilken steps on chunks of broken road and climbs across the creek to get home from work.

The section of Brook Road in front of his home collapsed when the stream flooded during Tuesday night’s storm. It also destroyed his driveway.

Thursday evening neighbors were out cleaning up the debris. They say they’ve never seen anything like this. Tuesday night heavy rains flooded the stream and the fast-moving water washed out the culvert.





The water carried the culvert about 50 yards down stream. The road is now closed until PennDOT can repair it. Neighbors hope they can fix it soon. The closure is not only an inconvenience to people in the area but the collapsed road is dangerous and it’s disrupted school bus routes.

