Cold start for Clarks Summit Festival of Ice

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather couldn’t be better for an annual President’s Day weekend ice festival in Lackwanna County.

The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicked off in earnest Friday night. This year’s theme is “ice-tendo,” featuring Nintendo staples made of ice. Popular figures and objects from games like “Super Mario Bros.” and “Legend of Zelda” were chilling outside local businesses.

Whether a fan of Princess Peach, Minecraft, or maybe Fortnite, the event had it all for kids and adults to explore. Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma marched in Friday night’s parade and served as emcee for the magic show that followed.

The festival runs until Sunday night in Lackawanna County.