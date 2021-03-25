Coffeehouse brews up new beginning in Scranton amid pandemic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite the tough economic times, a business in Lackawanna County recently opened during the pandemic.

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News stopped by Commonwealth Coffeeshop in Scranton to get a taste of what it has to offer. It’s becoming a place for everybody to stop by.

“As a medical student we’re always looking for kind of the next best coffee shop to go in and study at. One of my other classmates had told me that this was new place to pop up,” Molly Kropp Lopez of Scranton said.

Lopez purchased a coffee at Commonwealth Coffeehouse to go with her studying.

“I’ve been to the Starbucks across the street. But I like the feel of little bit more maybe not a chain coffee shop so I’m always looking for something new,” Lopez said.

The owners started their vision in 2019 with a business plan to open in the summer of 2020 until the pandemic hit.

“It was a delay we absorbed financially for nine months,” co-owner Tom Bonin said.

Bonin says constriction on the coffeehouse was delayed and didn’t start until weeks into the pandemic.

10 months later, the business is thriving. From coffee, to cappuccino orders, to food, and personalized clothing. The business is more than its name.

“Doing a mix retail which would consist of a coffeehouse, deli, a boutique and a gift and floral shop. And this is the early stages of bringing that whole business plan into action,” Bonin said.

The owners are already looking to expand. They want to bring events to the coffeehouse, like birthday parties or office parties and even starting next month they’re going to bring live bands.