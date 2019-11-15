Coffee With a Cop in Columbia County

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was a chilly start Thursday, but there was one way to warm up. By grabbing a coffee with a cop.

Local police officers and state troopers gathered at May’s Family Restaurant in Briar Creek Thursday morning in Columbia County. They met with many people in the area to answer questions in a more relaxed setting.

It was also a way for residents to see how state and local police work together to serve the community. PSP Hazleton held the event at various locations but this is their first visit to the Berwick area.

“We’ve been to a few McDonalds in Monroe County, which would be in the Marshalls Creek/Brodheadsville area. We’ve also been to a McDonalds in Lehighton. We’ve been to Tom’s Kitchen in Sugarloaf, so this is really our first trip to Columbia County and we hope to have many more opportunities to meet the folks down here,” PSP Hazleton Trooper David Peters said.

Coffee With a Cop is a national event held in October, but troopers want to continue to show their presence in the area.