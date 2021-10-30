Coffee with a Cop event held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Candy, coffee, hair cuts… and cops, too. It’s all part of an event to build bonds between police and the community.

Ace of Fades Barber Shop in Wilkes-Barre hosted its first-annual “Coffee with a Cop” event.

Pennsylvania State Police Officers came armed with hot coffee, doughnuts and tasty treats to enjoy with patrons.

Children, teens and adults ad the opportunity to mingle with officers and have meaningful conversations.

Law enforcement considers it a way to break down barriers, one cup at a time.

“It’s a good opportunity to meet the public. I mean, typically if they see us and it could be on a call, they don’t want to ask us any other questions that weren’t related to that. And with this, they can as us anything,” Trooper Carl Puskar, PSP Community Affairs Officer for Troop P, said.

“I believe the barber shop is a place where you can come in and actually have a good conversation, before the cops are here, you could still have a good conversation. So, this is the best place for the police to come to speak to people in the community freely,” Bashir Woods, the manager of Ace of Fades Barber Shop, said.

Ace of Fades Barber Shop is centered around community outreach. The South Main Street business accepts donations throughout the year to provide free hair cuts for kids in need.