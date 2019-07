SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Red hot weather alert is now in place in Lackawanna County.

The alert runs through Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm each day and is issued when the forecasted temperature is expected to reach a ‘feels like’ temperature in the triple digits.

Emergency shelters are open for the homeless at Saint Anthony’s Haven and Community Intervention Center in Scranton during the code.