WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue that was announced last week in Wilkes-Barre has been extended.

The mayor’s office says the Code Blue designation, issued on the 14th through the 16th, will now last until Friday the 21st.

The Code Blue emergency shelter is located at the Calvary Bible Church on South River Street in the city.