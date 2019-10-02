Coca-Cola to release first energy drink in early 2020

(WBRE/WYOU) — Coca-Cola is releasing the first energy drink under its flagship brand.

Coca-Cola Energy will make its U.S. debut in mid-January 2020. The drink will also be available in cherry and zero sugar formulas of both flavors. All four varieties will have 114 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce serving. That’s about the same as a 12-ounce cup of coffee.

The drink will also have guarana extracts and B-vitamins. For years, consumers have moved away from sugary soft drinks, while sales of energy drinks have grown by nearly 30 percent from 2013 to 2018.