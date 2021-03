WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) - Wilkes University gathered Tuesday evening as a school community to reflect on the last year since the start of the pandemic and pay tribute to all the lives lost to COVID-19.

"When the 500,000 death milestone came about, it became apparent that now is the right time, so we wanted to do something that not only honored that milestone but also gave our students the chance to reflect on everything the pandemic has meant to them," Kristin Osipower, Campus Interfaith Coordinator, Wilkes University, said.