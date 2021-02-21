Clothing drive held in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – With the winter chill, a cost-free clothing drive to keep the community in need a little warmer.

Treasures Clothing Closet hosted a coat drive Saturday.

The free coat stand was set up at the intersection of Carey and Main Street to attract customers.

Organizers say they started the drive three years ago to fill a community need, and despite the pandemic it’s been a successful year.

“A lot of people don’t have the community to come to the store, but there’s a need that the calls have been coming in. And we make sure that we fill it, either drop it off at their porch or their apartment and make sure they have what they need,” said Laura Rudloff, Operator at Treasures Clothing Closet.

Organizers say they primarily serve Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township areas, and started it’s operation with St. Peter and Paul’s Church.