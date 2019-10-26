Closed Nesquehoning church could soon house Family Promise of Carbon County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Nesquehoning that has been closed since 2016 could soon have new life.

The former St. Francis of Assisi Church and Rectory may soon be home to Family Promise of Carbon County. Carbon County commissioners approved a $50,000 community development block grant on Thursday to Family Promise which hopes to purchase the church and relocate there from their current location in Lehighton.

The plan is to have both a day center and overnight housing for homeless families at the church. $30,000 is still needed to reach the asking price for the property. The organization is hopeful a potential gaming grant will cover the rest.

“I think to be able to use that space to serve the community and to continue to do their good work is key. I think it’s a perfect location to be able to do that cause it keeps that spirit in with what we do as well as what the church does,” Krista Brownly, executive director of Family Promise Carbon County, said.

The Lehighton location currently serves as a day center. Family Promise works with nine churches in Carbon County to provide overnight housing while getting clients back on their feet.