Closed Harmony Township road leads to 20-mile detour

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A major detour is in place after a Susquehanna County road is shut down.

A section of state route 1009, known as Starrucca Creek Road in Harmony Township is closed Wednesday night. A PennDOT spokesperson says it’s because of an embankment slide.

That means people who use the road every day will have to take a 20-mile detour. That has some people upset and worried about their safety.

“We have to go out like 20 miles out of the way to take the kids to school back and forth everyday and you know if there was a fire or something I’m curious, how would they get up through to take care of that?” Stephanie Keiser-Brandt said.

PennDOT says they are working to repair the road, but did not say how long they expect it to take.