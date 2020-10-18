Close call with out-of-control rig

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An out-of-control tractor trailer had all of the ingredients for a potential tragedy.

It veered off one highway, crashed down onto another and finally came to a stop on a local school campus.

Eyewitness News spoke to students who were at school on Thursday when it happened.

At first, you see traffic moving as usual in this video, then all of a sudden, a tractor trailer along Interstate 84 barrels off the highway, through the guide rail, continues across Route 209 and almost crashes.

“Crazy day, another day in 2020,” said Mason VanHorn, 12th grader.

Mason Vanhorn was in class Thursday morning around 11:30 when it happened. The video that captured the frightening crash quickly circulated through the school.

“I didn’t hear it until about lunch time. I thought people were just saying it as a joke and stuff but then I saw it outside and I was shocked,” said Nick Kaylani, 12th grader.

You can still see the damaged guide rail and tire marks. A fence at the school was also smashed and a light post toppled. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

“It’s crazy to think about because the amount of people that travel on the three lanes on 84 and everyone walked out safe, even the guy in the accident walked out safe,” said Kylani.

“Yeah, thank God. God forbid we would have lost another person this week,” said VanHorn.

The school is grieving the loss of a senior who died in a car crash last weekend.

They are relieved that’s not the case this time when it so easily could have been.

State Police Blooming Grove are investigating the incident.