Clinton Township drowning ruled accidental

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New York man fishing in Clinton Township was found deceased in the water at Prompton Lake near his anchored boat on Tuesday. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be drowning and the Wayne County coroner ruled the death accidental.

The coroner says 82-year-old Steve Globe, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, was fishing on the lake alone and was expected to see family in the evening. After some time had passed, they decided to come to the lake where they discovered his car unattended and called 911. He was found by emergency responders.