Clinton County man missing for over 100 days

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 31-year-old Alex Mardis was last seen on October 30th at the Wayne Township boat launch at Alan Gardner Memorial Park.

Family members say he took his fishing rod, in terrible weather, and headed to the Susquehanna River. His girlfriend says that’s the last time she saw Alex.

Tammy Mackey, Alex’s aunt told us, “It’s a nightmare that you don’t wake up from. We know he’s here somewhere we just need somebody to bring him home.”

It’s a family’s worst fear, the unknown. 31-year-old Alex Mardis of Avis has been missing since October 30th and still, his family is left without answers.

“The whole drowning in the river thing doesn’t make sense. The timeline is not right its not Alex, you know. I know somebody hurt him we know somebody hurt him,” Mackey said.

Police mounted a search, but turned up nothing. Mackey tells us that’s when family members took the search into their own hands.

They’ve searched the water here at the Wayne Township boat launch and the woods at Alan Gardner Memorial Park. Dogs have been used in the search, and they have looked through his personal items, but have turned up no clues.





“I’ll never give up. I’ll tell my story to anybody who will listen I’ll find him I wont stop until we bring him home I will never quit. Ever. He deserves that. Every person deserves that,” she said.

Lamar State Police is handling the investigation. They tell Eyewitness News they have no leads nor additional information, but their search is ongoing.

“I know they’re trying, but I know he’s here,” Mackey said.

Tammy says she thinks about her nephew often.

“We miss him. We just need him back. We need closure. We need to move on. Alex deserves peace. Everbody deserves peace,” Mackey said.

Tammy tells us she believes someone has answers and if they’re afraid to go to the police, feel free to contact her directly. You can message her on facebook.

Lamar State Police is handling the investigation and they say anyone with any information should contact them as soon as possible.