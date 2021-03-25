Clinton County man facing child abuse charges

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An Avis man waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday for child abuse charges filed in February, and will await a jury trial.

Aaron Confer, 22, of West Central Avenue is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, reckless endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child, court papers say.

The charges stem from an incident at his home on February 10. Police were called to the Lock Haven Hospital after a mother brought her 3-month-old child to the hospital for injuries and bruises on the child’s body. Police allege the child suffered a fractured clavicle during the incident.

Conger was arraigned by District Judge Keith Kibler. He has since posted $250,000 bail.

