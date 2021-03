CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Clinton County man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child.

37-year old Aaron Clark of Hughesville is charged with crimes including rape and statutory sexual assault. Police reports say one female victim says the assaults happened on three separate occasions between March and April of 2016.

Clark was arrested near his home in Porter Township. He was taken to Clinton County Correctional Facility and subsequently released on $50,000 unsecured bail.