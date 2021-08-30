Clinton County man dead after rollover crash on I-80 in Columbia County

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 Sunday evening.

The crash happened near mile marker 231 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County at approximately 9:45 p.m.

According to a press release from Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese, Kaleb Hoffman, 26, of Mill Hall, Clinton County, was pronounced dead after his vehicle left the highway for unknown reasons and rolled over multiple times.

Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma injuries and the manner of death is accidental. An autopsy will not be performed.