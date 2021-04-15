Clinton County hospitality businesses can apply for second phase of COVID relief grant

CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The second phase of the newest COVID-19 relief grant is now open for eligible hospitality businesses to apply in Clinton County.

It comes as part of the Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Applications for the grants close on June 15th.

Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 to help alleviate losses from the pandemic. Priority is given to businesses who have not yet received any relief funds, and meet the requirements.

Qualified hospitality businesses can apply through the Community Giving Foundation website.