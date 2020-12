GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 66-vehicle accident Wednesday evening shut down Interstate 80 for hours and left people in their vehicles.

The Sugar Valley Community Volunteer Fire Company was first on the scene and helped people from their cars.

They told Eyewitness News they had to carry the Jaws of Life through the snow to rescue people and transport them to the ambulance.

Caroline Foreback spoke to members of the department and will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.