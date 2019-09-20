Climate Change Protest

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thousands of protests, in 150 countries around the world calling attention to climate change.

Some of them taking place in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

A rally is also taking place on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Thousands of protesters gathering today in Melbourne at the start of a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action on climate change ahead of a United Nations Summit in New York.

Some of the first rallies, in what is being billed as a global climate strike, kicked off in Australia.

Australian demonstrators called for their nation, which is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.