Climate change costing Pennsylvania money every year

(WBRE/WYOU) — The state’s auditor general warns climate change is costing Pennsylvanians hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said in a special report, climate crisis, the rising cost of inaction, severe weather is already costing Pennsylvania hundreds of millions of dollars each year. He estimates that last year alone the commonwealth lost $261 million for natural weather causes.

“Nearly half of that amount, $125.7 million, was in infrastructure damage statewide, caused by record-breaking floods and landslides. If we invest that money now, we can save ourselves money down the line, improve public safety, and potentially save lives,” DePasquale said.

The report includes nine recommendations, including improved coordination among the DEP, state and local leaders, prioritizing proactive planning, and calling on the general assembly to create a resiliency fund that state agencies can draw from for natural disaster cleanup not funded by the federal government.