Cleanup starts after storm

HAMLIN, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Let’s get you caught up on the roads. Eyewitness News reporter Rachael Espaillat was in Hamlin after a busy day for road crews.

In Wayne County they only got a few inches, but it’s pretty cold. People are now dealing with the cleanup. There may not have been a major snow accumulation, but that doesn’t mean the roads were easy to get around.

“More towards Hawley were pretty bad. Most of the roads now are a little slushy, icy,” Dennis Polhamus, private contractor said.

Plows were out early salting roads throughout. Even without much snow the wind presents another challenge in that part of Lackawanna County.

“We have certain roads that consistently drift. We can go through there and in a half-hour the road drifts and shuts again,” John Bauman of Covington Township DPW said. “Just hit it as often as you can and salt it when possible.”

Off the road, a group of teenagers used a little strategy to shovel a driveway.

“Attack certain areas. Try to get as much done as possible and then eventually meet at a certain point and finish off the rest of it,” Kobe Sauter of Lake Ariel said.

Sauter braved the cleanup in a pair of shorts, saying since the driveway is bigger than he’s used to, it would take about 45 minutes to complete the job. Unlike those teens, who waited until the snow was finished to shovel, one couple in Covington Township decided to get an early start.

“Just to get it done. You never know if there is going to be more later, so it’s less later,” Bradley Tarr of Covington Township said.

While some people are relieved that the snow didn’t really pile up, people in the plowing industry were a little disappointed.

“This is money season, yeah, so definitely need more snow,” Polhamus said.

But there is still time for Polhamus and others to have that money-making weather.

“Perfect winter season. This temperature. 20 to 30 degrees and a lot of snow,” Polhamus said.

Most people were smart this weekend and stayed in, but that’s not the only reason cleanup was a bit easier. It also helps that the storm fell on the weekend.