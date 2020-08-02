Cleanup on Hazle Street continues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An effort to help clean up Luzerne County was back Sunday to pick up where they left off.

Mark Shaffer organized community clean-ups around Wilkes-Barre as a way to help clear the streets of litter. The group started down Hazle Street a few weeks ago near Turkey Hill.

The team of about 10 returned to work further down the street where they did not finish. The organizer of the event says he hopes to inspire others to beautify and clean up the community.

“We hope that by other people seeing what we’re doing, that they’ll be inspired to clean up as well. We know we can’t do it by ourselves,” Shaffer said.

For more information on how you can get involved in the next cleanup with Shaffer’s group, look for the event pages on Facebook.