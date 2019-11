(WBRE/WYOU) — The cleanup continued Saturday from the Halloween night storms that ravaged the area.

Part of Route 187 was washed away. PennDOT says drainage pipes that carry water from a nearby creek underneath that road were overwhelmed. Be mindful that some roads in Bradford and Lycoming Counties may still be closed due to Thursday’s storms.

You can visit PennDOT’s 511PA for the latest road conditions.