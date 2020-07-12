Cleaning up the river in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community effort Sunday to help clean neighborhoods and river banks in Luzerne County.

A joint river cleanup held at the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre. About a dozen community members came out to help clear the litter off the river and surrounding neighborhoods.

Sunday’s efforts were focused on the Pickering Street area south of the city. It’s an event started by former Wilkes-Barre City Council candidate Mark Shaffer.

“We did pretty much all the rock encampments, where you can clearly see people launching fireworks off. We went down to the riverfront,” Shaffer said.

“We believe litter brings crime. And so if you remove litter, the criminal element is not comfortable around clean neighborhoods,” Gregory Griffin of Swoyersville said.

Organizers and supporters hope to continue the cleanup efforts weekly. To be informed about future events, and cleanups, please visit Facebook.