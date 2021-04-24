Cleaning up at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Leadership Wilkes-Barre is helping to spruce up a popular park in the city.

The group teamed up with the city wide cleanup for Wilkes-Barre to give a facelift to Kirby Park. Students from Wilkes University assisted in the cleanup and renovation efforts at the park.

The crew spent part of the day painting pillars and building new picnic tables, thanks to some help from local businesses donating supplies. Organizers of the event say, part of the mission is to help beautify the area, but also keep local people coming back.

“To be able to give it a facelift, it really makes it more inviting, and it will want to make us want to come more and enjoy the outdoors, especially here at Kirby Park, which is a great park for families,” Director of Care Management Lauren Kresge said.

“There’s been a long history of people leaving here and going on to other parts of the big cities, and they’re doing a great job of keeping local people local and strengthening the community,” Gerard Gaughin of Scranton said.

Organizers say this stage of the project just started with Saturday’s events and the cleanup effort will continue through this week.