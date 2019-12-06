Cleaning Up Agent Orange

(WBRE/WYOU) — In news from around the globe, the U.S. and Vietnam Thursday kicked off a joint effort to clean up contamination left by a chemical agent used during the Vietnam War.

The $300 million project is being overseen by the United States Agency for International Development and Vietnam’s Ministry of Defense. It will take an estimated 10 years to complete the cleanup of the chemical Agent Orange.

“Not only will we work to reduce risk and ensure the safety of surrounding communities, we will again demonstrate to the world the incredible example of the United States-Vietnam relationship where former foes choose to partner, overcome the past and pave the way toward a future of friendship and mutual prosperity,” Caryn R. Mcclelland/U.S. Charge D’ Affaires to Vietnam said.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the resumption of ties between the U.S. and Vietnam.