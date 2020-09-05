Cleanup of cemetery in Wilkes-Barre underway

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Some are working together to clean up a cemetery this holiday weekend.

The Citizen’s Blight Committee in Wilkes-Barre is teaming up with Mayor George Brown to clean up Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

They have been working over several weekends to try and clean up garbage from illegal dumping.

One of the biggest concerns is for the destruction of graves.

“People are backing their trucks up to the fence, making a hole in the fence, and running over veterans’ grave… to dump all of this garbage down here,” said Joan Cavanaugh, Volunteer.

“It’s a disrespect to the veterans, to those who did the ultimate protection of our freedom,” said Martin Dartoe, Wilkes-Barre.

For more information on how to volunteer, contact Mayor George Brown’s Office or the Wilkes-Barre Crime Watch Facebook page.