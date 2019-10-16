Clean chimneys lead to safer winters

(WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve entered fall and as the weather continues to get colder, more people will start using their fireplaces and furnaces more often.

But with all that use comes a lot of wear and tear. You’ll want to make sure your chimney is squeaky clean as we head into winter.

Before you spark a fire in your fireplace, you might want to let the professionals set off a few sparks in your basement. Hector Rivero from The Chimney Man says that when it comes to getting your chimney inspected, sooner is better than later.

“We’ve been in situations where we have to shut down the furnace. They can’t even use it in midwinter,” Rivero said.

You might be able to spot chimney damage yourself.

“If you see white spots on the outside, that’s the condensation from the acid-laden moisture from the gasses,” Rivero said.

But as we all know, looks aren’t everything…

“They might think because their chimney looks fine on the outside, they don’t need to clean it. But in reality, the inside might be blocked,” Rivero said.

And leaving that to chance is a very dangerous game.

“All the carbon monoxide would go in your basement and because it’s heavier than air, it’ll pool and just fill up the basement until it reaches the kitchen,” Rivero said.

At that point, even a carbon monoxide detector could be too little, too late.

“It’s like a fire alarm. Once it goes off, you have to leave the house,” Rivero said.

Something you don’t want to gamble with as you cozy up this winter.