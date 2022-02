WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The animals at Claw ‘N Paws Wild Animal Park in Wayne County predicted who was going to win the big game Sunday night!

The first prediction was made from Apache. It was decided by which box he sat in. Apache predicted a Bengals win.

The second came from Puchina, who swatted off Los Angeles’ box, also choosing Cincinnati.

And last Tapanga made her decision, again picking the Bengals. All the animals at Claws N Paws appear to be Cincinnati Bengals fans!