Classmates welcome back boy who was in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian

(WBRE/WYOU) — A little boy who was stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit went back to school Monday to a warm welcome and hugs from his friends.

Clearly they missed 3-year-old Makai Simmons while he was gone. The boy and his mom were visiting family in the Bahamas when the storm hit. They rode it out at her grandparents’ house.

On Friday, after waiting 13 hours in line, they were able to get on a cruise ship back to the U.S. Quite the journey home and the welcome home from those preschoolers.

