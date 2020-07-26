Classic movie night for a cause

WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club is looking to round out the weekend on the right foot. Many across the Wyoming Valley, commonwealth, and the nation have sighed in relief being able to watch baseball again.

Local legion teams and the pros hitting the diamond and what a fitting way to wrap up the weekend than with a viewing of The Sandlot? The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club, in partnership with the Moonlite Drive in West Wyoming, will put it on the big screen.

$15 a carload, all the safety precautions that come with the drive-in movie experience, and the benefits from Sunday night’s show are going to local fire departments.

There is still time as the movie begins at 8:45 p.m.