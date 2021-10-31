Classic art made spooky in Honesdale

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People across our area are celebrating Halloween tonight and one display in Wayne County has an artistic twist to it.

Creator Dr. James Cruise says the theme changes each year.

“This year I call it Art of Halloween or Midnight at the Museum. We have tried to reimagine famous works of art with skeletons, lighting, kind of the macabre, focusing on famous works of art,” Cruise said.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more about this on Eyewitness News at 11.