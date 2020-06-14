Class of 2020 graduates from West Point

WEST POINT, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite being closed to the Class of 2020 for months, cadets graduated Saturday from West Point Military Academy.

In the age of social distancing, gone were the stands full of parents, friends, and loved ones. Cadets sat in chairs spaced six feet apart, while families watched their cadets from home through a live stream of the ceremony.

President Trump delivered the commencement speech to the 1100 graduates. His words centered on unity, diversity, and proudly serving one American nation.

“You have come from the farms and the cities, from states big and small, and from every race, religion, color, and creed. But when you entered these grounds, you became part of one team, one family proudly serving one great American nation,” President Trump said.

Instead of shaking hands with the president, graduates stepped on a platform before the main stage to salute.