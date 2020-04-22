Clarks Summit man shares his coronavirus recovery story

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY— 44-year-old Ryan Fenton is sharing his story of recovery from COVID-19.

The Clarks Summit insurance agent tested positive for novel coronavirus in mid March. At first he thought he contracted the virus in Philadelphia but now he believes he may have gotten it at home.

His symptoms were such that he was able to self-quarantine and not have to be hospitalized.

He says he is now feeling 100 percent and wants to help others who may be struggling with their recovery from COVID-19.

