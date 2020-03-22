Clarks Summit man details living with coronavirus

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is among those diagnosed with COVID-19.

Now quarantined in his basement away from his family, he is speaking out to bring awareness. Like many people in this world, Farmers Insurance agent Ryan Fenton didn’t think he’d get COVID-19.

“When this whole thing first started, I was the guy that was like ‘this is ridiculous. Everyone was overreacting. My gosh it’s the flu.’ I was that guy,” Fenton said.

But the business owner and musician is singing a different tune after testing positive.

“It’s real. It’s here and I’m a healthy guy who got it,” Fenton said.

The Clarks Summit man went to Philadelphia two weeks ago to watch his son’s band play. A week later, he experienced headaches, fatigue, chest congestion and a persistent cough he’s still dealing with.

He wasn’t convinced it was COVID-19 but since his wife and one of his sons both have asthma, he didn’t want to take any chances. Fenton decided to call his primary care doctor and was tested at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

“Doctor called me Thursday morning and said that I tested positive and I was kind of in shock,” Fenton said.

Before he got the call, Fenton already self-quarantined. After a lengthy debate, he and his family decided to reveal his experience in a Facebook post to bring awareness and shut down some misconceptions.

“I’m a fairly healthy guy. 44 years old and it hit me so it’s proof that this thing doesn’t discriminate on what your previous health is like,” Fenton said.

Since going public, he’s received hundreds of comments with an outpouring of support and questions. He is urging all of us to take it seriously, stay inside, and make the best of it.

“If you can find any sort of positivity in this mess, try to spend more time with your loved ones and focus on that for a change,” Fenton said.

Doctors told Fenton after he’s had symptoms for seven days, he must be symptom-free for three days before he’s considered virus-free. After that, his family who lives with him must quarantine themselves for 14 days.