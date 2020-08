NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Clarks Summit man is charged with statutory rape and sexual assault after police say he assaulted a South Abington girl when she was 8-years-old.

According to paperwork, Brian O’Malley, 41, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl while they showered together.

O’Malley says he did shower with the victim, but denies sexually assaulting her.