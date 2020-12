WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Williamsport has issued a statement regarding the possibility of inclement weather in the coming days.

According to a press release from Mayor Derek Slaughter’s office, they are asking for patience from the public.

The statement reads in part: “Our Department of Public Works is operating with reduced staffing due to COVID-related quarantines. However, we will work as quickly and efficiently as possible to clear the roadways and sidewalks.”