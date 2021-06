WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown issued a proclamation Tuesday afternoon for Lizzie Breznay acknowledging her academic achievements.

The 20-year-old Plains Township woman recently graduated from LCCC with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Previously, she graduated summa cum laude from Wyoming Area High School with a 4.0 GPA.

She is also lending her efforts to spearhead a special needs playground in Wilkes-Barre.