SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The expected snowfall leaves property owners with their work cut out for them.

But imagine having to clear hundreds of miles of road. That’s the reality for the largest city in northeastern Pennsylvania. Main roads like Wyoming Avenue will be among the first that get plowed and salted in the Electric City.

DPW expects the entire cleanup job to stretch into a couple of days. One Scranton DPW plow truck after another picked up a load of rock salt ready to do battle with the biggest storm forecast to hit the Electric City in two years.

“We’re well prepared. I count on the abilities and knowledge of our staff. They’re well-trained, well-experienced. They know how to maneuver the streets. More importantly, they know the streets,” Scranton DPW Director Tom Preambo said.

More than 265 miles of road extend throughout Scranton in addition to smaller courts and alleyways. That’s a lot of passes 16 recently serviced plow trucks of various sizes will have to make and a lot of rock salt that crews will have to use.

“We’ll probably use every bit of 600 ton,” Preambo said.

Scranton was sitting on about 800 tons of leftover rock salt from last winter but had to use a good bit of it on a small storm last Wednesday.

“We utilized about 330 tons of road salt that day so we replenished it,” Preambo said.





With road crews scheduled to work around the clock through the storm, the DPW director asks city residents to be patient and stay off the roads as much as possible to let DPW do its job.

“They know the conditions of the city as it exists today and they have the experience of the snow removal from the past so I have full confidence in our abilities to perform whatever hits us,” Preambo said.

Preambo says after the storm ends and all roads have been plowed, his crews will shift into post cleanup mode. That job is expect to last into Friday.

And the city has already ordered another 750 tons of rock salt which should be delivered next week.

Because of the snow cleanup, Scranton’s garbage and recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be pushed back a day.