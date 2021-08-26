City of Scranton issues new COVID-related recommendations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new recommendations for the City of Scranton as COVID cases rise.

According to a release from Mayor Paige Cognetti, there are five recommendations:

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor places.

Mask-wearing is encouraged in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Large event organizers will be required to acknowledge the COVID-19/public health risks associated with large gatherings as part of the city’s new events application process.

Masks are strongly encouraged both indoor and outdoor where you can’t socially distance.

Unvaccinated people should consider the elevated health risks to themselves and others when considering attending a large gathering.

The City of Scranton required mask-wearing indoors on city properties beginning August 18.