City of Scranton issues new COVID-related recommendations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new recommendations for the City of Scranton as COVID cases rise.
According to a release from Mayor Paige Cognetti, there are five recommendations:
- Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor places.
- Mask-wearing is encouraged in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.
- Large event organizers will be required to acknowledge the COVID-19/public health risks associated with large gatherings as part of the city’s new events application process.
- Masks are strongly encouraged both indoor and outdoor where you can’t socially distance.
- Unvaccinated people should consider the elevated health risks to themselves and others when considering attending a large gathering.
The City of Scranton required mask-wearing indoors on city properties beginning August 18.