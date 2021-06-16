City of Scranton calls for audit on state DEP

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News) — The city of Scranton is calling on the state Department of Auditor General.

They want them to do a performance audit on the state Department of Environmental Protection’s decision to approve Keystone Landfill’s expansion permit. City Council members voted 4-0 Tuesday night in favor of the audit.

The permit approvals give the landfill the ability to expand within its existing 435 acre permitted area. City Council members feel the DEP has not protected the environment and residents of Dunmore and Throop since the landfill’s inception.

“It’s finding where the fault lies in DEP’s process because DEP claims they followed the law to the T. Council feels like there is fault in the entire process,” Scranton City Council vice president Kyle Donahue said.

City Council members hope other Lackawanna County municipalities will also request a performance audit on DEP.