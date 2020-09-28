City of Pittston cancels 2020 Trick-or-Treat Main Street

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Downtown Pittston Partnership announced Monday that their annual Trick-or-Treat Main Street has been canceled for 2020.

Trick-or-Treat Main Street is known to draw more than 2,000 trick-or-treaters to downtown Pittston, but this year they feel it’s not possible or safe to have crowds that large due to COVID-19.

The social gathering on Halloween usually draws large crowds that local health and safety experts and the mayor don’t think is safe for trick-or-treaters, parents, participating business owners and volunteers to social distance.

