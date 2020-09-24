Circle of Screams preparing to “mask up” for the season

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Halloween attraction “Circle of Screams” held at the Circle Drive-In is gearing up for the season.





Eyewitness News spoke with Lynn Griffin Jr., the Creative Director, who says the haunt is taking extra precautions this year with COVID-19.

Some of those precautions include sanitizing attractions, temperature checks for all guests and employees, and mandatory mask wearing.

Griffin says it’s been difficult casting actors this year during the pandemic.

Circle of Screams is implementing new “theatrical styles of scaring” and incorporating masks into the character’s makeup.

