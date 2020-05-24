Circle Drive-In reopens

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local flea market opened Sunday in Lackawanna County despite still in the red phase.

Department of Community and Economic Development spokesperson Casey Smith tells Eyewitness News that flea markets should not open in the red phase of the state’s re-opening plan. But that didn’t stop the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City from opening their flea market Sunday.

“Our interpretation from looking at current recommendations is that because we are open space, we’re really not any different from a public park,” Circle Drive-In president Joe Calabro said.

The flea market typically opens in March. This year, they patiently waited two months before re-opening due to COVID-19. They wanted to make sure everything was as safe as possible.

“We plan to do a very controlled opening, taking into consideration social distancing, people will need to wear a face covering, the vendors will need to wear face coverings and gloves,” Calabro said.

The vendors are happy to be making money again.

“We’re so happy to be back except for these masks but we’re doing it safe. We have hand sanitizer. We’re here every year for the past five years now. We do everything a dollar so it’s easy,” Waymart vendor Jessica Smith said.

Some traveled from out of state to the flea market.

“New York is closed. This place has a ton of good vendors and a ton of good stuff and our fun Sunday thing to do,” Arthur Thompson of Binghamton, New York said.

The Circle Drive-In is looking to get people back to their routines.

“It is not normal. Nobody is thrilled about it being not normal. But at least they’re happy to have a toe in the water so to speak,” Calabro said.

Eyewitness News reached out to state police, whose spokesperson was not available.