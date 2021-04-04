Cinemark reopens doors

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the world’s largest movie theater chains is also opening its door again.

Cinemark in Moosic, Lackawanna County was among the theaters opening for the premiere week of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’. The film made its big screen debut March 31st.

All theaters have since used enhanced sanitizing and safety measures to keep patrons safe, including staggered show times and seating arrangements.

“It’s good. People can come home, come to the movies, relax and have a good time and forget that we have the COVID-19.” Jesus Herrera of Scranton said.

The film hauled in nearly $50 million in its opening week, while also streaming for home viewing.

To check out what movies are in theaters now and ticket availability, head to cinemark.com.