Coronavirus Response

Plan for Reopening Pennsylvania

Coronavirus By The Numbers

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Cinemark in Moosic reopening on Friday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A long-awaited sign of normalcy during this pandemic is returning to northeastern Pennsylvania. Cinemark in Moosic is reopening Friday to welcome movie-goers for the first time since March.

Cinemark says it has taken several COVID-19 safety measures and is offering discounted ticket prices to entice movie-goers to return to the theater.

Reporter Mark Hiller will take a look at those measures and gauge the community’s response tonight on Eyewitness News at 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos