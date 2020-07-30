Cinemark in Moosic reopening on Friday

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A long-awaited sign of normalcy during this pandemic is returning to northeastern Pennsylvania. Cinemark in Moosic is reopening Friday to welcome movie-goers for the first time since March.

Cinemark says it has taken several COVID-19 safety measures and is offering discounted ticket prices to entice movie-goers to return to the theater.





Reporter Mark Hiller will take a look at those measures and gauge the community’s response tonight on Eyewitness News at 7.